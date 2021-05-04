How To Get Free Destiny 2 Codes For May 2021
Every month new codes come out in Destiny 2 which fans can use in the game and we have all the information you need to make sure you get all the content and codes available in May 2021.
These codes typically give players Emblems, Shaders and other items. Despite a lot of items being available via codes, Destiny have provided an abundance of Emblems in the May codes.
These codes, of which there are quite a lot on offer, are available to redeem in Destiny 2 and Destiny 2: Beyond Light.
How to Redeem Destiny 2 Promo Codes
Typically, you redeem Promo Codes via the console’s store or possibly somewhere in the game. However it is slightly different for Destiny 2 as you have to redeem the codes via a website made by developers of the game Bungie.
The link for the site is here.
When you get to the website, you have to go to the code redemption page and here you will be asked to choose the platform you play on and you can then sign into your account.
Following this, you copy and paste your code into the box and click redeem. Always check the Redemption History tab for directions to claim each item.
Destiny 2 Codes for May 2021
Emblems
- X9FGMAH6D – The Unimagined Plane
- XFV-KHP-N97 – The Visionary
- A7LFYC44X – Flames of Forgotten Truth
- JDT-NLC-JKM – Ab Aeterno
- N3LXN6PXF – The Reflective Proof
- 7CP-94V-LFP – Lone Focus, Jagged Edge
- FJ9-LAM-67F – Binding Focus
- 7F9-767-F74 – Sign of the Finite
- X4C-FGX-MX3 – Note of Conquest
- JD7-4CM-HJG – Illusion of Light
- JNX-DMH-XLA – Field of Light
- 3VF-LGC-RLX – Insula Thesauraria
- RA9XPH6KJ – Cryonautics (Beyond Light)
- JYNJAAY7D – Galilean Excursion (Beyond Light)
- 7LVGTKT7J – Future In Shadow (Beyond Light)
Shaders
- 7MM-VDP-MHP - Double Banshee
- RXC-9XJ-4MH - Oracle 99
