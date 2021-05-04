How To Get Free Destiny 2 Codes For May 2021

Every month new codes come out in Destiny 2 which fans can use in the game and we have all the information you need to make sure you get all the content and codes available in May 2021.

These codes typically give players Emblems, Shaders and other items. Despite a lot of items being available via codes, Destiny have provided an abundance of Emblems in the May codes.

These codes, of which there are quite a lot on offer, are available to redeem in Destiny 2 and Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Read More: Destiny 2 Weekly Reset Guide: Time, Date, Changes And Everything You Need To Know

How to Redeem Destiny 2 Promo Codes

Typically, you redeem Promo Codes via the console’s store or possibly somewhere in the game. However it is slightly different for Destiny 2 as you have to redeem the codes via a website made by developers of the game Bungie.

The link for the site is here.

When you get to the website, you have to go to the code redemption page and here you will be asked to choose the platform you play on and you can then sign into your account.

Following this, you copy and paste your code into the box and click redeem. Always check the Redemption History tab for directions to claim each item.

Destiny 2 Codes for May 2021

Emblems

X9FGMAH6D – The Unimagined Plane

XFV-KHP-N97 – The Visionary

A7LFYC44X – Flames of Forgotten Truth

JDT-NLC-JKM – Ab Aeterno

N3LXN6PXF – The Reflective Proof

7CP-94V-LFP – Lone Focus, Jagged Edge

FJ9-LAM-67F – Binding Focus

7F9-767-F74 – Sign of the Finite

X4C-FGX-MX3 – Note of Conquest

JD7-4CM-HJG – Illusion of Light

JNX-DMH-XLA – Field of Light

3VF-LGC-RLX – Insula Thesauraria

RA9XPH6KJ – Cryonautics (Beyond Light)

JYNJAAY7D – Galilean Excursion (Beyond Light)

7LVGTKT7J – Future In Shadow (Beyond Light)

Shaders

7MM-VDP-MHP - Double Banshee

RXC-9XJ-4MH - Oracle 99

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.







News Now - Sport News