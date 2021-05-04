Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Cardiff City eyeing up swoop for Owls ace Josh Windass

It has been a season to forget for everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday as the club have ultimately failed to deliver the goods in the Championship on a consistent basis.

After starting the campaign on the back-foot due to a points deduction, the Owls' decision to make two managerial changes has ultimately backfired as they are now facing the real prospect of being relegated to League One.

With Garry Monk and Tony Pulis both being given their marching orders by Wednesday, it is now up to Darren Moore to steer them to safety in their showdown with Derby County this weekend.

Whilst the Owls boss will be focused on doing everything he can to help the Rams win this game, he seemingly already has an almighty task on his hands in relation to keeping one of the club's star players at Hillsborough this summer.

According to The 72, Cardiff City have reportedly made an approach to sign in-demand Wednesday attacking midfielder Josh Windass ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

One of the Owls' stand-out performers this season, the 27-year-old has netted nine goals and has provided six assists for his team-mates in the Championship.

A report by Football Insider last month revealed that Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are all monitoring Windass' situation at Wednesday whilst Premier League sides Fulham and West Bromwich Albion have also been recently linked with a move.

Whereas a host of Wednesday's players are out-of-contract this summer, Windass' deal runs until 2022 and thus a bidding war may commence in the coming months between the clubs who are interested in securing his services.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Windass has been in an extremely poor Wednesday side, it is hardly a surprise that Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy is looking into the possibility of signing him.

With the Bluebirds guaranteed Championship football for next season, a move to the Cardiff City Stadium could be tempting for the attacking midfielder if the Owls are consigned to League One football next season.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving at this level by reaching double-figures in terms of direct goal contributions whilst averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.57, Windass may want to stay in this division or even potentially test himself in the top-flight.

Given that the former Wigan Athletic man has attracted so much interest from elsewhere in recent weeks, the Owls need to draft up a list of potential replacements for him as a failure to do so may have a negative impact on their fortunes during the 2021/22 campaign.

