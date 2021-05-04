Nottingham Forest news: Chris Hughton makes transfer admission ahead of summer window

Having successfully guided Nottingham Forest to safety in the Championship last month, Chris Hughton will be aiming to guide his side to a positive result in their final league fixture of the season this weekend.

Set to host Preston North End at the City Ground, a victory for the Reds could see them leapfrog Blackburn Rovers in the second-tier standings.

With Forest looking to push on under the guidance of Hughton next season, it will be interesting to see how the 62-year-old approaches the upcoming transfer window.

Given that he has already achieved promotion from the Championship on two separate occasions with Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, the Forest boss will know that he simply has to get his recruitment spot-on if he is to turn his current side into contenders for a top-six finish.

Making reference to the Reds' transfer plans, Hughton has revealed that he is already keeping track of potential targets and is expecting a busy window at the City Ground.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about the club's transfer stance, Hughton said: "It will be a busy summer.

"There are two things, one is how much business we do - that you never know.

"But it will be busy, because that's normal and we are looking to bring players in.

"We have been spending a lot of time over the last few weeks looking at players, looking at videos, seeing who's available, who might be available and who might be available on loan."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Hughton will be looking to bolster his squad in a number of different positions this summer, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to focus mainly on strengthening his attacking options.

Despite boasting a considerable amount of experience at this level, Glenn Murray has ultimately failed to deliver the goods since joining the Reds earlier this year and thus he may be released upon the expiry of his contract in June.

Fellow forwards Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban have also lacked consistency in the second-tier as they have only managed to net a combined total of 11 goals in all competitions.

By drafting in a player who has enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign in-front of goal, Hughton could potentially solve this issue.

With James Garner set to return to Manchester United after his loan spell at the City Ground expires, Forest ought to be looking at drafting in a sufficient replacement for the midfielder who has averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.93 in the Championship.

Providing that Hughton is able to make some shrewd signings in the transfer window, there is no reason why he cannot go on to lead his side to a great deal of success in the second-tier next season.

