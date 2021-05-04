Mike Tyson is arguably one of the most feared, reputable and downright baddest men on the planet.

The boxing hero, now 56, carved an amazing career and was the heavyweight champion of the world for many years.

'Iron Mike' also famously returned to the ring back in November, fighting an eight-round draw with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match up.

Since hanging up his professional gloves, Tyson has appeared on a number of different shows and presents his own podcast Hotboxin.

He recently sat down with ex-NFL star Terrell Owens on his podcast to discuss a number of different things, including what exactly 'Iron Mike' looks for in somebody to join his team.

And, as you probably guessed, to be part of one of the world's deadliest boxer's crew, you need to be pulling your weight.

He said: "If people in your life and they don't have a purpose, what the f*** they in your life for?

"Anybody can be on the corner and say, 'Hey Mike, do this, do that'. But who's gonna suffer? Who's going to make this a better situation?

"I'm champ and I got money, what are you going to do to make this situation better?

"I'm a champ and I got all this money. I got $50 million, say $50 million, and I'm a young guy, 19 years old, what are you going to do to make this clan better?

"This situation I'm in, I'm young with a bunch of millions. How are you going to make it better? What are you going to do?

"That's my thing, when I'm in somewhere and I see a room and the room's dirty, I start cleaning the room. I want to do whatever I can to make this a better situation."

Tyson recently hinted at yet another stint in the boxing ring, as he refused to rule out rumours of a rematch with Lennox Lewis, with the Brit also confirming talks are underway for a bout later this year.

The two famously fought back in 2002 with the Brit Lewis winning via an eighth-round knockout.

It seems as if Mike Tyson will seek revenge as he prepares to compete in another exhibition bout, much to the delight of his many fans.

