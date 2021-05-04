Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Playlist Update, Latest Patch Notes And Weekly Update Details

A Call of Duty Modern Warfare update is on its way for the first time in a while and it should excite the gaming community.

With Call of Duty Black Ops released back in late 2020 and taking the reins over battle royale mode Warzone, many might have thought Modern Warfare would lose its popularity.

However, this has not been the case and the game continues to be a big hit, along with the other new games in the Call of Duty franchise.

Here is the latest update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare this week:

When is the update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare?

Due to COD Modern Warfare not having a lot of updates recently, it is not known when this update will come out, but it is believed it will arrive two days earlier than the weekly updates that we already have for Call of Duty Warzone.

The Modern Warfare update should come out on Tuesday 4th May at 6pm.

New Modern Warfare content

TBC

Patch Notes

TBC

The latest update was 1.36, however this seemed to bring some issues as players have complained a lot on social media about it causing them to not be able to access the whole game. There was also a copying glitch, where they constantly have to do an update every time they turn on the game.

Hopefully some of these bugs will be fixed in the upcoming update so the Modern Warfare community can fully enjoy the game.

