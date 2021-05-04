The Modern Day Maharaja is back on WWE TV but he isn't alone. Jinder Mahal returned on Main Event this week when he faced Jeff Hardy on the show. The former WWE Champion was successful against The Extreme Enigma, but had two new men in his corner.

Mahal, who used to align himself with The Bollywood Boys, seems to have formed a new stable with Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar, better known as Indus Sher.

Jinder's former friends now find themselves as a key part of the 205 Live roster, while his new faction members had a brief stint in NXT under the management of Malcom Bivens.

The Modern Day Maharaja hasn't been seen on WWE TV since January, when he appeared on in a six-man tag team match on Superstar Spectacle - a special show broadcast in India. Before this, he didn't feature since the May 20 episode of Main Event last year.

There is no word yet as to whether he will be returning to RAW any time soon. His last match on the Red Brand was against Akira Tozawa on April 27, 2020, when Mahal beat the Japanese Superstar in quick fashion.

With Jinder now back, it will be interesting to see how he is used from here, especially with Indus Star by his side. RAW currently doesn't have a stand out faction after The Hurt Business broke up several weeks ago.

The Modern Day Maharaja looks set to be a heel still, and could set his sights on numerous members of the Red Brand's roster. Going after the likes of former tag team partner Drew McIntyre would make a huge statement.

Mahal has won four championships during his tenure with the company. He is a one-time WWE and United States Champion, while also having captured the 24/7 Title twice.

The other match on Main event saw Ricochet defeat Mustafa Ali.

