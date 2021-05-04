There are not many better sights in professional football than a goalkeeper scoring.

Unless a team's shot-stopper is the designated penalty or free-kick taker, it's something fans are rarely treated to.

Only five goalkeepers in Premier League history have scored a goal, with Asmir Begovic the most recent to do so way back in 2013 for Stoke City versus Southampton.

Well, the Bosnian is the last to do so in a competitive setting...

Back in 2016, Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian got his name on the scoresheet during West Ham captain Mark Noble's testimonial.

But the Spaniard's strike at Upton Park wasn't exactly a conventional goal.

That's because Adrian ran from his own penalty area, beating numerous defenders (who weren't exactly trying to stop him) before firing the ball past ex-England goalkeeper David James.

It was a fantastic moment and the fact Adrian's teammates shielded him during his mazy run up field was very funny.

Footage of the goal - which you can view below - is still brilliant to this very day and everyone on the pitch that day should be applauded for allowing it all to play out.

Video

A real feel-good footballing moment.

The game at Upton Park between West Ham and West Ham All-Stars finished 6-5 in favour of the former, with Noble, Paolo Di Canio and Dean Ashton three of the other players to score in the match.

Taylor Tombides, brother of former Hammers player Dylan who who tragically passed away from cancer in April 2013, also found the back of the net and paid tribute to his sibling after doing so.

“It was unbelievable,” Taylor told West Ham's official website. “Words can’t describe how that was, to play with so many legends and with such a great West Ham squad. It was just amazing.



“I wanted to do something everyone would remember and not just be a name on the pitch, so I went for the dink and thank god it worked.



“It felt great to do it for my brother wearing his shirt.”

