Leeds transfer news: Leeds target hailed as "unstoppable" after recent performances

Journalist and pundit Mina Rzouki has hailed Leeds target Nahitan Nandez as "unstoppable" after his recent displays for Cagliari in Serie A.

What did Mina Rzouki say about Nahitan Nandez?

Following Cagliari's dramatic 1-1 draw with Napoli on Sunday, Rzouki took to social media to highlight how impressive Nandez has been in the side's last few matches.

She wrote on Twitter: "Cagliari’s Nandez is one of the most underrated players. God he’s been so amazing, especially in Cagliari’s last 3 games.

"He scored the equaliser against Napoli. Man of the match in the win against Udinese.

Against Roma - just wow. Unstoppable."

What are Nandez's stats from his last three matches?

There is no doubt that Nandez has stepped up for Cagliari lately.

His hot streak of form started against Udinese when he helped his team to a 1-0 win. Despite only standing at 5 foot 7, Nandez won four aerial duels in the game. He also made four tackles, four clearances and delivered seven crosses in an all-action display (via WhoScored).

According to the statistics, he had a quieter game against Roma, but still produced two crosses and managed two clearances, putting work in at either end of the pitch to steer Cagliari to a 3-2 victory.

Then, there was this weekend's performance against Napoli. Having fallen behind early on, Nandez led the fightback, registering three shots and two key passes. His efforts were rewarded in stoppage time when he scored a vital equaliser.

Cagliari have picked up 10 points from their last four matches and find themselves a point above the relegation zone, having looked doomed a few weeks ago. They have Nandez to thank for their resurgence.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Nandez?

Leeds have been tracking Nandez for some time, and tried to sign him last summer to no avail.

They have not given up hope of signing the 25-year-old, though, and it is understood that they could make another bid for the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Are Leeds on to another winner in Nandez?

They certainly seem to be.

Leeds have done some fine business in the transfer market in recent windows. Last year, the picked up Raphinha for £16.72m, and made Illan Meslier's move from Lorient a permanent one.

The former has registered 12 goal contributions in his maiden Premier League season, whilst Meslier has 10 clean sheets to his name having only turned 21 back in March.

The club have now set their sights on bringing Nandez to Elland Road, and it appears that he would be an excellent addition to the squad.

He already has 35 international caps, and has been able to lead by example for Cagliari during a make-or-break period in their season recently.

If he can bring that sort of form over to the Premier League, he will make Leeds an even greater force to be reckoned with next year.

