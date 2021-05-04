Rocket League: Patch Notes 1.96, Release Date for PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

Season Three of Rocket League and it’s free-to-play series is already well underway and Psyonix and working hard to keep the game operating at a level that its fans expect.

The vehicular football series was first released for Playstation 4 and PC back in July 2015 and has been a phenomenal success in the gaming industry, making a total of 9.5 million digital sales and one million physical copies at retail, according to Gamesindustry.biz.

As a result of this, Rocket League is constantly updated and refreshed to appease the loyal fanbase they have generated during that time frame as they look to fix ongoing issues, bugs and implement fresh new liveries and ideas into the game.

While update 1.95 did deal with some of these nuisances, others slipped through the cracks and managed to resurface into the game.

Information is limited at this stage and we will update this as soon as more details are released by Psyonix.

Here is everything that you need to know about Rocket League update 1.96.

Patch Notes

An official list of patch notes is yet to be released by Psyonix but Rocket League’s official Twitter account previously made an announcement regarding a bug that involved scoring goals with no seconds on the clock.

They said: “We are aware of a bug that allows goals to be scored with zero seconds on the clock if the ball bounces into the goal within 0.1 seconds of hitting the ground. We are hard at work to fix the bug and should have a solution in place by next week.”

Many players have speculated that Star Wars content could be embedded into the game due to its release date.

It remains to be seen at this stage whether or not 1.96 will be a significant update or just a quick fix.

Release Date

Psyonix announced that the update will be released on all platforms at midnight (BST) on Wednesday 5th May.

