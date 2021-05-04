Kamaru Usman would 'destroy' Conor McGregor if they ever came to face-to-face with each other in the Octagon.

That is according to the UFC welterweight champion's brother Mohammed Usman, who, like his sibling, is also a professional MMA fighter currently signed to the PFL.

Usman has engaged in an intense back-and-forth with "The Notorious" on social media ever since the 170-pound titleholder knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

Former UFC lightweight champion McGregor may be preparing for a rubber match with bitter rival Dustin Poirier, but he apparently has his sights set on a potential super-fight with Usman at some point later this year.

The Irishman has had mixed success in the welterweight division, splitting two encounters with TUF 5 winner Nate Diaz, before beating former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020.

But Usman, 31, is firmly of the belief that it would be a walk in the park for the "Nigerian Nightmare."

"My brother would demolish him [McGregor]. Simple as that," Usman said to GIVEMESPORT at the PFL 3 pre-fight press conference.

"You know, my brother is already big for that weight class anyway, so this guy just wants to come up there and test the waters.

"Like he always says, it'll be a red panty night, so we'll love that.

"But my brother would destroy him - that's his division."

However, UFC commentator and former middleweight contender Chael Sonnen has said on his own YouTube channel that, though McGregor has been the only one who has called Usman out, he will not get a welterweight title shot next.

Sonnen pointed out that McGregor has lost two of his past three fights in the UFC, losing in the fourth round to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission, and being knocked out by Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

"He is coming off a loss, he can’t get a title fight within his own division, he’s not going to get a title fight in some other division."

Sonnen also said that McGregor may not have any choice as Colby Covington, the former UFC interim welterweight champion, has been confirmed for Usman's next title defence.

Despite McGregor's latest comments, UFC president Dana White has already revealed Covington will be next in line to fight for the belt.

Additionally, Steven "Wonderboy" Thompson could also establish himself as the #1-ranked contender, if he can get past Usman's former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 264.

