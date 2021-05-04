Naomi Osaka to co-chair Met Gala: “If I see Rihanna ima pass out”

Naomi Osaka has been named as one of four co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala, scheduled to be held on September 13.

She will join actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish and poet Amanda Gorman in co-hosting the event, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour are set to serve as honorary chairs.

The 23-year-old Osaka responded to the announcement in typical hilarious fashion, posting on Twitter: “If I see Rihanna ima pass out”. With the tennis star looking forward to the big day, GiveMeSport Women looks at her new role in greater detail.



What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Gala, is held each year at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. It acts as a fundraising event which marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

The guestlist always includes the world’s biggest celebrities, including actors, artists, musicians, sportspeople and influencers. With such prominent stars in attendance, the Met Gala has become the fashion industry's premier annual red carpet event.

Each year's event celebrates the theme of the respective Costume Institute exhibition. This year, guests are encouraged to wear an outfit that matches the theme of "American Independence."

What will Osaka be doing?

As co-chair, Osaka will be working with Chalamet, Eilish and Gorman to put together the guest list, choose the decor, and curate the general aesthetic of the evening.

The co-chairs will also walk the red carpet and dress according to the theme. Those who have held the role in the past have also taken to the stage during the Met Gala dinner.

Osaka will be able to draw inspiration from fellow tennis player Serena Williams, who was co-chair of the 2019 Met Gala.

Why was Osaka chosen?

All four co-chairs have been chosen for being “Gen-Z superstars”. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, was selected in particular after becoming “one of the best-dressed athletes around.”

“Though she was born in Japan, tennis champ Osaka’s formative years were spent stateside, racking up titles and developing an irreverent sense of style,” the co-chair announcement in Vogue said.

“The striking, colorful pieces she favors on and off the court turned her into a designer muse and one of the best-dressed athletes around.”

Osaka previously appeared on Vogue in December. Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, is also a big tennis fan and is a regular attendee at the US Open. Osaka’s selection as Met Gala co-host seems a natural fit.

News Now - Sport News