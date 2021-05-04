Jose Mourinho will be the new manager of AS Roma.

On Tuesday, the Italian club unexpectedly announced that the Portuguese will take charge of the team from the start of the 2021/22 season, with Mourinho signing a three-year deal.

Current manager Paulo Fonseca will step down at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Roma's president Dan Friedkin and vice president Ryan Friedkin said in a statement: "We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family.

"A great champion who has won trophies at every level, José will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.

“The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club."

Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last month following a dismal run of results and it was thought he'd take break from the managerial game after a tough few years.

The news of his impending arrival at Roma is certainly a shock, but he proved with Inter Milan that he can thrive in Italian football.

It also means The Special One will be reuniting with former Manchester United players Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

"Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision," Mourinho said, per The Sun.

"After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma.

"It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

"The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

“In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!”

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

News Now - Sport News