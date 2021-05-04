Conor McGregor will always be remembered for his antics outside the Octagon, specifically the way he spoke about other fighters and people involved with the UFC.

One of the most memorable lines from McGregor was when he insulted Urijah Faber and his chin.

We’re throwing it back to season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter for this one. The roast took place in just the first episode of the season, and the Irishman’s line is now being named as one of the best insults in MMA history.

The American asks McGregor and Dana White where the ring girls are at ahead of the show’s preliminary fights. McGregor then replied with this savagery: “You should walk around with a card and shake that chin.”

While both White and McGregor began laughing, Faber evidently did not enjoy the joke and looked almost lost for words.

Faber’s chin has been quite the meme in the world of MMA. He even made a parody to The Weeknd’s hit single “Starboy” titled “My Butt Chin Can Twerk” back in 2017.

During UFC 199, Faber’s butt was exposed during his title fight with Dominick Cruz, which prompted the internet to go crazy with butt and chin comparisons.

Faber said this regarding the incident: “There’s no shame in my game.

“The best things were the memes with my chin and my butt matching. It’s hilarious. I actually posted it on my Instagram.”

McGregor’s roast was re-posted to a popular Twitter thread once again yesterday, highlighting just why it may be one of the most savage insults in the history of UFC and MMA.

