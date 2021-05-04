Can Drew McIntyre knock off The All Mighty before the colossal WWE Title Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash?

Well, that's exactly what we'll find out on next week's RAW, as McIntyre gets his chance to face off with Bobby Lashley one on one after all.

The Scottish Warrior will battle the WWE Champion next Monday night, less than a week before Lashley defends the belt against McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

The hostility between the three behemoths is beyond the boiling point after a chaotic sequence of events on RAW last night.

McIntyre’s distraction cost Strowman a victory against Lashley, and the former WWE Champion laid out both his adversaries with Claymores immediately afterward.

The trio will collide once again at WrestleMania Backlash, but not before Drew has a chance to get his hands on Bobby one-on-one.

But after seeing victory snatched from his grasps by McIntyre this week, will Strowman be able to stay out of the proceedings when their roles are reversed? We won't be holding our breath.

The bad blood between all three men has seriously boiled over in recent weeks.

At WrestleMania, it was Lashley and McIntyre who went to war in the opening match of the night, putting on a show in front of a 20,000-plus crowd as The All Mighty retained his belt.

Strowman was also victorious at The Show of Shows, overcoming Shane McMahon to catapult himself into the main event picture.

He's now got his eyes locked on Lashley and will be looking to dethrone the WWE Champion at WrestleMania Backlash.

What state will Lashley arrive in though? Will McIntyre be able to soften him up ahead of the triple threat title match? Or perhaps The Scottish Warrier will be wounded going into the bout.

WWE RAW returns next Monday, while NXT continues on Tuesday ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

