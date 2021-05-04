Manchester United are a club synonymous with big-money purchases.

Throughout the modern history of football, the Red Devils have regularly flexed their financial muscle to acquire the world's very best players.

But while United love bringing in fresh faces, they also have to sell a lot of high-profile names in order to make room for new arrivals.

Because of that fact, the best XI made up of players sold by the 13-time Premier League champions since 2010 is loaded with quality.

Let's take a look at the star-studded team in full...

GK | Sam Johnstone (West Brom)

United sold the Englishman to West Brom in 2018 and he's been a revelation for the Baggies on their return to the Premier League in 2020/21, making 146 saves - the most of any goalkeeper in the division.

RB | Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan)

Darmian was a bit of a disaster at United, but he's really found his feet again on loan at Inter from Parma this season. In 24 Serie A appearances, the Italian has scored three goals and contributed two assists.

CB | Daley Blind (Ajax)

For much of his United career, Blind player as either a defensive midfielder or a left-back. Since returning to Ajax in 2018, he's played in his favoured centre-back role and it's seen the Dutchman become one of Europe's best in the position.

CB | Jonny Evans (Leicester City)

After joining West Brom from the Red Devils in 2015, Evans quickly showed that he was a far better defender than he was given credit for at Old Trafford. He then joined Leicester in 2018, where his stock has increased further. United really should have kept the Northern Irishman.

LB | Ashley Young (Inter Milan)

No one expected Young to light up Serie A, but that's exactly what he's done under Antonio Conte's leadership. The 35-year-old is a key player for Inter, registering three assists in league action this season.

CDM | Ander Herrera (Paris Saint-Germain)

On his day, Herrera is a world-class midfield enforcer. The Spaniard is yet to find his best form at PSG, but when he inevitably does, the French champions will have a seriously good player on their hands.

RM | Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain)

Di Maria at United just wasn't a good fit. That's a real shame, because in the years since his departure in 2015, the Argentine has proven he's an elite operator. In 258 games for PSG, Di Maria has scored 88 goals and assisted a further 108 - a record any player would be proud of.

LM | Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

The Ivorian wasn't given a sniff at Old Trafford, but he's evolved into one of the Premier League's best since re-joining Crystal Palace on a permanent basis in 2015. A move to a bigger club this summer could be on the cards for Zaha.

CAM | Memphis Depay (Lyon)

Depay has been a man on a mission at Lyon this season, netting 19 goals and contributing 10 assists in 35 Ligue 1 games. He didn't make the grade at United, but the former PSV forward is finally fulfilling all of his enormous potential.

ST | Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Yes, Lukaku wanted to leave and he wasn't right for United's playing system, but it's hard not to think that the English club should have done more to keep him in 2019. At this moment in time, the Belgian is one of the best strikers in the world, netting 27 goals in all competitions at Inter this season.

ST | Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)

Zlatan's return to European football with Milan has been quite remarkable. The 39-year-old re-joined the club halfway through the 2019/20 season and was an instant hit. This campaign, he's been even better, scoring 15 goals in just 18 Serie A games.

News Now - Sport News