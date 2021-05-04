Fortnite Update (May 4): Patch Notes Revealed

Fortnite is constantly keeping an eye on problems with the game and they have dropped a surprise update today.

The new update is a maintenance patch, available to download on all platforms.

This includes players on the Xbox, Nintendo Switch and the PS4 and PS5. When users of these consoles download the update, they should immediately notice the new changes to the battle royale game.

This patch was made known to the gaming community via a post on Twitter from the official Fortnite page @FortniteStatus.

Read More: Fortnite Update 16.30: Live Update, Patch Notes, Gameplay Changes And All You Need To Know

Latest Fortnite Patch Notes Revealed

The update looks to have identified an issue that many of the community have wanted to sort for a while. It is Patch 3.15 and requires a 1.5 GB download on PS4 and 1GB on PS5.

The maintenance patch will address cosmetic issues, stability, and also an issue that was sometimes preventing players from picking up Raz’z Explosive Bow.

It will also remove one of the skins in the game. According to Fortnite, the unfinished Style of the Tsuki Outfit has been removed and an update on this will be provided in the future.

This update is not huge and will only take a small amount of time for players to download and get back into the latest season of Fortnite.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News