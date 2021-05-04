Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend thanks Pernille Harder with iconic throwback photo

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has thanked current Blues forward Pernille Harder for scoring a goal similar to the one he scored in the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Drogba was part of Roberto Di Matteo’s winning side that year,scoring a late equaliser and the winning penalty to give Chelsea their first Champions League silverware.

While Emma Hayes’ side were playing in a semi-final, Harder’s goal –– which put Chelsea 3-1 up in the match and 4-3 on aggregate –– was reminiscent of Drogba’s in many ways. A late, near-post header, that broke German hearts and created ecstasy among the Chelsea faithful.

Taking to Twitter to express his congratulations to the women’s side, Drogba shared a side by side image of both his and Harder’s goals, captioning the post: “Thanks for the throwback @PernilleMHarder”, followed by a blue love heart emoji.

Harder became the most expensive signing in women’s football history last year when she signed from Wolfsburg, but has more than lived up to expectation.

The Danish international has scored nine goals in the Women’s Super League and four in the Champions League. She has formed an impressive partnership up front with Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby.

The 28-year-old will be keen to repeat her heroics against Bayern in next week’s final against Barcelona.

If she does help Emma Hayes’ side create history, then Harder will long be remembered in Chelsea folklore and no doubt be considered in the same light as icons like Drogba himself.

Chelsea play Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League on Sunday 16th May at 8pm.

