Arsenal transfer rumours: Dani Ceballos price-tag revealed

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are keen to raise funds by selling Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.

What’s the latest news on Dani Ceballos’ Arsenal future?

Ceballos suggested in a recent interview with Spanish outlet Ondacero that he is keen to return to his homeland and the top flight in Spain.

"I've grown mostly physically but also tactically," he said. "My style of play suits La Liga better than the Premier [League]."

However, it appears he won't be doing that with Real Madrid, as Defensa Central report the Spanish giants are looking to cash in on Ceballos this summer.

How much would it cost to sign Ceballos permanently?

According to Defensa Central the midfielder could cost between €25m-€30m (£21.7m-£26m), with Zinedine Zidane unlikely to want to retain the player for next season.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Arsenal would even show an interest in signing Ceballos, but with a price-tag like that they may feel encouraged to explore alternative options.

Has Ceballos proved he’s worth £26m?

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal in 2019 on an initial one-year-loan deal that was extended by a further year after impressing in his first season and was part of Mikel Arteta's squad that lifted the FA Cup.

He achieved a 6.84 WhoScored rating in the Premier League last season. There's been an increase to 6.86 this season, but the level of improvement is hardly substantial.

Despite being brought in to the side for his passing ability, he has only managed 1.1 key passes per game. In contrast Emile Smith Rowe has averaged 1.4 per game and even has a higher pass completion rate.

The Spaniard showed his troubling inconsistencies in the crucial Europa League first leg tie against Villarreal where he received a sending off for two yellow cards.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer to replace him?

If Arsenal do indeed opt against signing Ceballos on a permanent basis, reports have heavily linked the Gunners to Brighton's Yves Bissouma, who is on the radar of several Premier League clubs including Everton, West Ham and Tottenham.

However, according to the Daily Star, Arsenal are the front runners for the 24-year-old and optimistic of securing his services. Arsenal are reportedly confident of acquiring the player for a fee of £30m, a similar sum to that demanded by Madrid for Ceballos.

