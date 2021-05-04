Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has suffered one of the most shocking cuts in MMA history while in training.

The Polish star, 33, is currently preparing to make a sensational return to the Octagon this year.

Jedrzejczyk (16-4), aka the self-proclaimed 'baddest b**** on the planet', has been out of action for over a year following her strawweight title fight with former 115-pound titleholder Weili Zhang at UFC 248 in March 2020.

The European MMA standout has split wins and losses in her last five fights dating back to a lopsided unanimous decision to Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 in April 2018.

But UFC fans may have to wait a while longer to see her make the walk to the cage as she has suffered a gruesome cut while working hard on a comeback in the past couple of days.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW - VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED!

Jedrzejczyk's nasty injury is just above her knee on her right leg and required stitches.

The UFC veteran shared a post on Instagram showing off the cut.

The caption reads as follows: 'So you wanna be a Fighter? SWIPE left at your own risk.

'The good thing is that I can be back to training tomorrow morning.

'Big thanks to surgeon Bartek Maminski for a quick and great hospitality on ER.

'We will be back!'

Fans took to social media in shock after seeing the deep gash.

'That's one of the worst cuts I've seen in my life. It's absolutely horrific', one fan wrote.

Another added: 'How many stitches did that require? That's nasty [sic].'

A third wrote: 'This has got to be one of the worst cuts in UFC history surely. You can almost see the bone!'

Read more: Randy Couture backs Francis Ngannou to beat Derrick Lewis in UFC heavyweight title fight

News Now - Sport News