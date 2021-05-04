Rangers are just two games away from completing an unbeaten Scottish Premiership season after defeating Celtic in the Old Firm Derby last weekend.

Steven Gerrard's side won 4-1 as they powered past their fierce rivals at Ibrox.

It was a very good day for Rangers striker, Alfredo Morelos.

The controversial Colombian forward got his name on the scoresheet in the 33rd minute.

Morelos nutmegged Scott Brown before smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

The Rangers striker embarrassed Celtic's captain for his goal and, as shown in new footage, he then mocked his opponent later on in the game.

A camera from behind the goal shows Brown fuming after Morelos' challenge on Kris Ajer inside the box.

"He's gone for his head! That's exactly the same as Callum McGregor's," he can be heard saying, per Daily Record.

He was, of course, referencing the McGregor's foul that saw him sent off earlier in the game.

Morelos was in the mood to troll his opponent as he made a crying gesture and saying 'boo hoo'.

Brown, still trying his best to get Morelos a yellow card, told the referee while pointing at his opponent: "Ref? Is that a booking eh?".

Watch the moment below:

Brown's protests were to no avail though as Morelos escaped a yellow card.

It's moments like these, as well as his brilliance on the football pitch, which have made Morelos a fan favourite.

But, judging by his comments in March, he may have played in his last Old Firm game.

"There are opportunities now for me because I have won the league in Scotland," he said, per the Express.

Would the 50+1 rule work in the Premier League? Find out on The Football Terrace...

"One of my big dreams is to play in the English Premier League. It is one of the best leagues in the world and there are a lot of important players and important teams.

"So if the opportunity presents itself in my career, I am going to take it.

"It's a style of football very similar to Scottish football and I would enjoy it."

Rangers fans will not want to see Morelos leave this summer. But, if he does go, he will always be remembered with fondness at Ibrox.

1 of 20 Steven Gerrard was sent off against United in 2015 after how long? 13 seconds 38 seconds 1 min, 13 seconds 2 mins, 5 seconds

News Now - Sport News