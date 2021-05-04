A man on a mission, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum rolled through Alexander Gustafsson on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

With the win, Werdum (24-9-1) took the opportunity to test free agency and signed a multi-fight deal with the Professional Fighters League in November 2020.

Werdum will make his promotional debut on Thursday night when he headlines the PFL 3 event in Atlantic City, New Jersey against Renan Ferreira.

Some fighters start to lose their love of fighting as they get older. They lose the desire to compete, and only care about counting their coffers.

But at 43 years old, the hunger still burns bright for the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, who remains motivated by his desire to add more trophies to his collection.

"It's very important to me," Werdum said to GIVEMESPORT at the PFL pre-fight press conference. "I want to put one more belt on my wall in my new home in Brazil.

"The PFL title is good, man, I saw the belt, I love the belt, I held the belt - it's an amazing belt, very heavy too; for sure, it's a big goal of mine.

"But my mind is just on May 6 now. I have other businesses but now I just have fighting on my mind."

Werdum has had his fair share of highs and lows in a 19-year career in the fight game, as a former four-time BJJ world champion, as well as a two-time ADCC world heavyweight champion.

But the Brazil-born Los Angeles-based star believes that experience has made him a hard man to beat.

"I'm comfortable anywhere, you know, I prepare my body for everything.

"You remember when I knocked out Mark Hunt? Nobody believed I would go out there and finish him with a flying knee!

"I want to knock him [Ferreira] out or submit him very quickly, this is my goal because I know the PFL have a points system, I love the rules, and I want six points for sure."

