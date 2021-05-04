Portsmouth news: Sky Sports pundit makes Pompey prediction ahead of Accrington clash

Portsmouth will be looking to book their place in the play-offs this weekend when they host Accrington Stanley at Fratton Park.

Currently one point ahead of Oxford United in the League One standings, Pompey know that a victory over John Coleman's side will allow them to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark.

However, after recently being held to a 3-3 draw by Accrington in what was a rollercoaster of a clash at the Crown Ground, Portsmouth will be under no illusions about just how difficult it will be to seal all three points on Sunday.

Having missed out on promotion via the play-offs last season after suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Oxford in the semi-finals of the competition, Pompey could get some revenge on Karl Robinson's side by denying them a top-six finish during the current campaign.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast ahead of Portsmouth's clash with Accrington, pundit Keith Andrews has admitted that the club could be in for a difficult afternoon against a side who have recently delivered a number of impressive displays in League One.

The former Republic of Ireland international said: "There's a lot of things going for them [Portsmouth] but Accrington have a knack of just throwing a spanner in the works.

"I think he loves it, Mr. Coleman, I really do.

"You even look at the weekend with Charlton when they were at home.

"Accrington had nothing to play for and they [the Addicks] needed a 95th minute equaliser.

"Yes, it is what you would want if you were Danny Cowley and co, they are in a decent place and had a really good win at the weekend, a comfortable win but it is going to be difficult.

"Whatever way that game materialises I very much doubt it's going to be a comfortable 3-0 win where they get a couple of early goals and they can play at a nice, easy tempo to the game.

"It will be difficult but they are in the position that you would want to be in going into the last day."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With their season on the line, it is imperative that Portsmouth remain calm during their clash with Accrington as they have already witnessed just how dangerous the Lancashire-based outfit can be this season.

Whilst Pompey did manage to illustrate that they are more than capable of causing Stanley problems in an attacking sense last month, a failure to keep things tight at the back again may result in Danny Cowley's side slipping up at Fratton Park.

In order to seal a vital three points, it could be argued that Portsmouth will need to turn to John Marquis for inspiration as the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions in 40 league appearances.

Providing that Marquis and his team-mates are able to overcome the challenge that Accrington will pose on Sunday, they could use the momentum gained from this particular clash to secure promotion via a trip to Wembley Stadium later this month.

