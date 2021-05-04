Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls weighing up summer move for Wigan ace Joe Dodoo

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to seal what would be a miraculous survival in the Championship this weekend when they head to Pride Park to face Derby County.

Although the Owls will have to rely on Rotherham United to slip up in their clash with Cardiff City, a victory over the Rams would allow them to leapfrog Wayne Rooney's side in the league standings and potentially avoid relegation to the third-tier.

However, regardless of what division they find themselves in next season, it is expected to be a busy summer of transfer activity at Hillsborough as manager Darren Moore will be looking to put his own stamp on Wednesday's squad.

Whilst the Owls boss will need to resolve the futures of the club's out-of-contract players in the coming weeks, he may already be looking at ways to improve his roster if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, Wednesday are thought to be monitoring Joe Dodoo's situation at Wigan Athletic ahead of a potential swoop in the upcoming window whilst Ipswich Town and Rotherham are also interested in the forward.

The 25-year-old, who is valued at £315k on Transfermarkt, is currently enjoying a fruitful spell at the DW Stadium.

Since joining Wigan earlier this year, Dodoo has played a key role in helping the club avoid relegation to League Two by providing seven direct goal contributions in 19 appearances for the club.

Despite illustrating some real signs of promise in the third-tier for the Latics, the forward has yet to agree fresh terms with the club and thus will be available on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires next month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be an incredibly shrewd signing by Moore if Wednesday are indeed looking to secure the services of Dodoo.

A driving force behind Wigan's recent renaissance in League One, the forward is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored rating of 6.68 at this level.

As well as being a cost-efficient signing, Dodoo could offer the Owls a great deal of versatility as he is demonstrated during his career that he is capable of playing on either wing as well in a central role.

Whilst it may take the former Rangers man some time to adapt to life in the Championship if Wednesday avoid relegation this weekend, he clearly has the talent to play at a higher level and thus could potentially thrive under the guidance of Moore who has had a positive impact on the club's players since his arrival at Hillsborough.

