Daily Digest: Manchester City and England star Chloe Kelly confirms ACL injury

In today's news: Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly sustains ACL injury, Elise Mertens reaches Madrid Open quarter-final, and Breanna Stewart proposes to fellow basketball star Marta Xargay.

Chloe Kelly confirmed to have sustained ACL injury

Manchester City fans have had their worst fears confirmed after forward Chloe Kelly was stretchered off the pitch during Sunday’s 4-0 victory over Birmingham City.

The extent of Kelly’s injury has now been revealed – she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. She has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and will very likely miss out on competing for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Speechless & gutted but grateful for all the support in my first season at this fantastic club,” Kelly posted on Twitter. “I know this won’t be easy but I am ready for the challenge ahead. I have the best people around to support me every single step of the way… I promise you I will come back stronger.”

The 23-year-old Kelly joined Manchester City from Everton last year. She has since been a star player for her new team, managing 10 goals and 11 assists in the Women’s Super League this season.

Elise Mertens reaches Madrid Open quarter-final

Elise Mertens defeated two-time Madrid Open champion Simona Halep to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Belgian star came back from one set down to defeat Romania’s Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. Her opponent in the final eight tomorrow will be Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who eased past America’s Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-2.

Social media boycott ends

Social media accounts for clubs in the WSL and Women’s Championship came back online today after a four-day boycott of platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Organisations such as Women in Football and players including Manchester City’s Steph Houghton also took part in the boycott, which was organised to protest against abuse and discrimination on social media.

Teams have shared the action they are going to take now the boycott is over. In a statement shared by Arsenal Women’s Twitter account, the North London club pledged to impose a ban on any member who used social media to discriminate against players.

“Having spoken to our staff and players, whilst we all agree that this moment does not eliminate the problem, it has given us time to think about the action we must all continue to take,” the statement said.

“We’re in the process of imposing a stadium ban on an Arsenal member who was identified as using social media to incite violence against an Arsenal player and target an opposing player with discriminatory language.”

Katie McCabe signs new contract

In more positive news for Arsenal, defender Katie McCabe has signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners. The 25-year-old, who normally plays as a left-back, has made 113 appearances since joining the club from Shelbourne in 2015.

She is considered by many fans to be Arsenal’s player of the season, registering 11 assists and scoring four goals.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” McCabe told Arsenal.com. “I love this club and I feel like we’re in a really good place and that we’re ready to push on. I’m delighted it got done and now I’m ready to kick on and help this club win more trophies.”

Breanna Stewart proposes to fellow basketball star Marta Xargay

Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart announced she is now engaged to girlfriend Mara Xargay. The Seattle Storm star proposed to Phoenix Mercury’s Xargay at Papago Park in Arizona over the weekend.

“Did a thing. Another ring. She said YES,” Stewart posted on Instagram, while Xargay wrote: “Life isn’t just about the moments, it’s about who we share them with!"

Stewart, an Olympic gold medallist with the United States, was the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2018. Spain’s Xargay lost out to Stewart’s side to finish with a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

