You have to be a special player to get a standing ovation from opposition fans.

Ronaldo famously received one from Man United fans, while Ronaldinho was given a standing ovation by Real Madrid supporters.

Steven Gerrard actually received one from Chelsea back in 2015.

The Englishman was playing in his third last game for Liverpool and his last against Chelsea in a red shirt.

John Terry gave Chelsea the lead after just five minutes at Stamford Bridge, only for Gerrard to notch the equaliser just before half-time.

Gerrard would then be subbed off early as he made way with 11 minutes remaining. Both sets of fans gave him a standing ovation as he made his way off the pitch.

It was a classy touch from Chelsea supporters but one that did not go down well with Gerrard at all.

Chelsea fans, as well as many across the Premier League, had constantly mocked Gerrard after his costly slip which allowed Demba Ba to score a year prior.

He was the subject of taunts from the Stamford Bridge crowd during his 79 minutes on the pitch.

So, when Gerrard was asked about the ovation in his post-match interview, he hit back at Chelsea fans.

"I was more happy with the ovation from the Liverpool fans," said Gerrard. "Chelsea fans have had respect for a couple of seconds today but have slaughtered me all game.

"I'm not going to get drawn into wishing Chelsea fans well. It was nice of them to turn up for once today."

Speaking to BBC Sport, Gerrard added: "It was a nice touch. I know they've absolutely murdered me for years because I never signed here. I've had great support from the Liverpool fans - that's all that matters to me."

Savage from Gerrard. Fair play to him for firing back after all the grief that Chelsea fans gave him after his mistake a year prior.

