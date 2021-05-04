Dillian Whyte has criticised Andy Ruiz Jr's performance in his comeback fight against Chris Arreola on Saturday night.

Former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz Jr returned to the ring for the first time in over 12 months when he faced former world title challenger Chris Arreola in a 12-round main event at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

After a sluggish start, Ruiz Jr, 31, won a wide unanimous decision with the three judges scoring the contest 118-109, 118-109 and 117-110, although he was forced to recover from a knockdown in the second round.

It's perhaps hardly surprising the result left the veteran seething and he vented his frustrations in an interview with PBC Sports after the fight.

"Honestly, man. Did he win? Fine. But don't tell me you're only gonna give me two or three rounds. F*** that," Arreola said, before erupting into an expletive-filled tirade.

While it wasn't exactly what you might call a robbery, it certainly wasn't the type of performance that would put Ruiz right at the front of the queue to face his former foe Anthony Joshua, and Whyte couldn't resist the opportunity to fire a barb at his bitter rival.

"These guys make me laugh man," Whyte said to iFL TV. "These guys saying this about me, saying that about me – and you can’t stop Chris Arreola.

"I thought Chris Arreola won the fight to be honest, I had Chris Arreola winning by split decision.

"And I’m not just saying that because I don’t like that guy.

"If I fight Chris Arreola tomorrow I’d knock Chris Arreola out in five rounds," he added. "That’s what I should do, I should just go to America and fight Chris Arreola.

"Just to knock him out, to show Adam Kownacki and Andy Ruiz that they’re garbage and they need to take my name out their mouth.

"He showed Andy Ruiz his level, that’s his level. I would knock out Chris Arreola."

