Tottenham manager news: Alan Nixon reveals what club are currently doing amid search

The Sun's Alan Nixon has shared some insight into Tottenham Hotspur's strategy amid their attempts to replace Jose Mourinho ahead of next season.

What is the latest news on Tottenham's next manager?

While answering a question on Twitter, Nixon claimed Spurs' current approach in appointing Ryan Mason as their temporary boss until the end of the season was 'buying themselves time while checking what bosses in work would take it'.

Indeed, clearly the fact Mason had been handed the role for the next few weeks was an attempt to cover the first-team between now and the end of the season, though it's interesting to hear that managers currently in work are seemingly the priority.

The likes of Max Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Rafa Benitez are all currently without jobs and have all been linked with the vacant post.

What managers in work have been linked?

Both Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez are gearing up for the delayed European Championships this summer but have been touted for the role, while Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers has been strongly linked.

Athletic Bilbao boss Marcelino is another name to have been mentioned alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs look for their third manager in less than two years.

What sort of manager does Daniel Levy want?

Last month, The Guardian claimed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was keen to appoint an attack-minded manager with a proven track record in developing young players after the Mourinho experiment went wrong.

Should Spurs manage to qualify for the Champions League, perhaps they'd be able to attract a higher calibre of boss, though there is some work to do on that front. As it stands, London rivals Chelsea are five points ahead of them in fourth with four games to play.

What will the new manager have to sort out?

Depending on whether Spurs qualify for the Champions League, whoever comes in will seemingly have quite the job on their hands.

Star man Harry Kane is said to want a move away from the club while Levy is believed to be ready to offer his next appointment the chance to work with Gareth Bale, who could sign another loan deal. While clearly a big-name player and someone in good form, the new boss would still have a decision to make on whether or not they actually want the Welshman in the squad.

After a disappointing season, the Spurs job does look to be a big one for whoever takes over.

