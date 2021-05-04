Crystal Palace look to have secured their Premier League status for another season.

Roy Hodgson's side are currently positioned in 13th and need just two points to guarantee their safety.

There are doubts about Hodgson's future but the club will still be looking at players that can strengthen the squad in the summer.

According to Football Insider, they are targeting a current Premier League striker.

What have Football Insider said?

It's been reported that Palace have set their sights on signing Mbaye Diagne this summer.

The south London outfit are monitoring his situation and he is one of the names on their shortlist as they look to bolster their attacking options.

How has Diagne performed this season?

Diagne scored 11 goals in 19 games for Galatasary before moving on loan to West Brom in January.

He has scored three times and recorded two assists in 14 games for the Baggies.

How much will he cost?

A fee has not been mentioned. He is worth £2.7m according to Transfermarkt. It would be a bargain if Palace were able to get him for that price.

What has been said about Diagne?

Former West Brom forward Kevin Phillips has been full of praise for Diagne in the past.

“He’s a handful,” He told WestBromnews in February. "He looks strong, powerful and you can play up to him. He holds the ball, he’s not the quickest player in the world but he works his socks off.”

Will Palace sign Diagne?

Diagne, who has earned 11 caps for Senegal, is attracting interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Football Insider say he is also wanted by Brighton.

Furthermore, it is unknown whether Galatasary will allow him to leave in the summer.

He has a contract with the Turkish club that runs until 2023, meaning they will not feel compelled to let him go.

