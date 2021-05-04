Nottingham Forest transfer news: Journalist issues update regarding Joe Worrall's Reds future

Set to face another year of Championship football, it will be intriguing to see whether Nottingham Forest are able to push on next season with Chris Hughton at the helm.

Since opting to appoint the 62-year-old last October as their manager, the Reds' progress in the second-tier has been stifled by their inconsistency as they are currently averaging 1.27 points per game under his guidance.

Although they have managed to avoid relegation to the third-tier this season, Forest's long-term goal is to return to the Premier League and thus it will be intriguing to see whether Hughton is able to build a squad that is capable of pushing promotion this summer.

Whilst the Forest boss may already looking at ways to improve his roster, he will first need to make a decision whether to sell Joe Worrall who has been the subject of speculation this week.

As reported on page 61 of the print edition of The Sun of Sunday, the defender is reportedly a target for West Ham United who could potentially make a move for him when the transfer window opens.

The 24-year-old, who is valued at £3.6m on Transfermarkt, has established a fruitful partnership with Scott McKenna in the heart of Forest's defence this season by featuring on 32 occasions in all competitions.

However, amid interest from the Premier League, a concerning update has now emerged regarding Worrall's future.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the defender will leave the City Ground if Forest receive a substantial offer for him.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Nixon's comment turns out to be true, it would be a bitter blow for the Reds to lose Worrall as he has established himself as a key player for the club over the past two seasons.

As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.75 during the current campaign, the defender leads the way at Forest when it comes to blocks per game (0.9) and ranks in the top-two for clearances (4.2 per match).

Whereas the Reds have managed to keep 12 clean-sheets in the 30 league games that Worrall has played, they have only prevented the opposition scoring on two occasions in the Championship without him in their side.

Whilst Forest could secure a healthy fee for the defender, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a replacement who possesses a similar amount of ability.

Therefore, if the Reds are open to selling Worrall, they ought to reconsider this stance as they could struggle without him next season.

