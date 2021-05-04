Sheffield Wednesday news: Sky Sports pundit issues scathing Owls verdict

It has been a tumultuous campaign to date for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship as they have spent the entire year battling against relegation.

After starting the season at a disadvantage due to a points deduction handed out by the Football League for breaking spending rules, the Owls have struggled to get into any sort of rhythm.

Whilst some of Wednesday's performances under the guidance of new manager Darren Moore have been promising, they will need help from elsewhere if they are to achieve what would a miraculous survival this weekend.

A victory over Derby County on Saturday would allow Wednesday to leapfrog Wayne Rooney's side in the Championship yet they would still be relegated if Rotherham United pick up four points from their two remaining fixtures.

Wednesday's off-the-field struggles surfaced yet again on Sunday as it was revealed that owner Dejphon Chansiri had failed to pay the club's players their wages for March and April.

The Thai Businessman's financial issues resulted in the temporary introduction of a £7000 salary cap last year whilst it was his mistake to include the sale of Hillsborough in the club's accounts for the 2017/18 campaign that led to a points deduction.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Wednesday's current situation, Keith Andrews has highlighted Chansiri's mismanagement of funds as a major reason for why they are currently struggling in the second-tier.

The 40-year-old said: "Dejphon Chansiri was trying to get to the holy land of the Premier League and was not spending the money wisely.

"This hasn't just crept up on them, likewise with Derby County.

"I think on the pitch when you look at the start of the season, it was difficult with the points deduction but then that did get reduced.

"Yes they will say that it did have an impact on the transfer market and enticing players with a 12 point deduction, which was reduced to six, was never going to be easy but the squad was slightly unbalanced.

"You look at the amount of head coaches, managers they have had this season with different messages.

"It has been a crazy, crazy season."

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how poor Wednesday have been at times this season, it is somewhat of a shock that they are still in contention to retain their second-tier status.

Having parted ways with Garry Monk and Tony Pulis during the current campaign, the Owls are in desperate need of some stability and thus it is imperative that they stick with Moore even if they do suffer relegation to League One this weekend.

With financial issues plaguing Wednesday, the club could be in for a tough summer as Chansiri may opt to sell some of their prized assets in order to recuperate some money.

Although the Owls are confident that their current transfer embargo will be lifted ahead of the upcoming window, they may be in for another dismal campaign if they get their recruitment wrong.

News Now - Sport News