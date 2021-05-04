Everton transfer news: PSG could hand Marcel Brands £18.3m in profit

Journalist Nicolo Schira has confirmed that PSG are working on a deal with Everton to try to sign Moise Kean on a permanent basis.

What's the latest news on Moise Kean?

It was reported back in March that the French champions were keen to keep Kean beyond his current loan spell, which ends next month.

Now, it is understood that Kean's agent Mino Raiola is in discussions with PSG's sporting director Leonardo to get the deal done. Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Schira said: "PSG are working to sign Moise Kean on a permanent deal. The Italian striker is happy in Paris and he would like to stay. Leonardo and his agent Mino Raiola are in talks for 5-years contract."

How has Kean performed at PSG this season?

Strongly.

The 21-year-old has featured in 24 Ligue 1 matches this term, starting 21 of those, and has netted on 12 occasions. Only Kylian Mbappe (25) has scored more goals for PSG in France's top-flight.

Kean has also found the net three times in the Champions League, which included scoring against Barcelona in PSG's famous 4-1 win at the Nou Camp in February.

How much will Everton demand for Kean?

According to Schira, Everton are seeking €45-50m (£39-£43.4m) in order to allow Kean to leave permanently.

Back in 2019, the Toffees signed the forward, who has 8 caps for Italy, for an initial £25.1m. This means that if they get their way in their negotiations with PSG, Everton are set to make a handy profit of up to £18.3m on the youngster.

Should Brands let Kean go?

It does seem that way based on how Kean previously performed when wearing an Everton shirt.

Having made his breakthrough at Juventus in 2018/19, when he scored six goals in six Serie A games at one stage, Everton's director of football Marcel Brands took a punt on the then-teenager and brought him over to England.

However, it did not work out, as he only managed four goals in 37 appearances in his maiden season at the club.

He has since moved on to PSG, and settled into life quickly there, with reports suggesting that he is happy in the French capital.

There is always the possibility that Kean has matured over the past year, and would be able to make a greater impact if he returned to Goodison Park. Yet Carlo Ancelotti has Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison to call on in forward areas, whilst Kean seems to want to stay at PSG, so this is a deal that makes sense for all parties.

Brands has not made many mistakes in the transfer window, but it looks as though signing Kean at such an early point in his career was one of them.

Getting a significant transfer fee for the youngster and allowing him to move on would be the smartest way to rectify this error.

