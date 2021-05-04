Aston Villa transfers: Dean Smith makes major U-turn over Aston Villa ace

Football Insider have revealed that Aston Villa now plan to keep Anwar El Ghazi beyond the summer transfer window.

What's the latest news on Anwar El Ghazi?

It is understood that Villa were prepared to listen to offers for El Ghazi this summer, but their stance has now changed.

Manager Dean Smith has reportedly pulled the plug on the possibility of El Ghazi departing the club following the serious knee injury picked up by the side's winger Trezeguet last month against Liverpool.

This setback has forced Smith to re-evaluate his options, and he seems to have decided that El Ghazi still has a role to play at Villa Park.

What are El Ghazi's stats this season?

El Ghazi has not always been a guaranteed starter this season, and has been limited to 23 top-flight appearances in 2020/21.

Despite his lack of game time at certain stages of the campaign, the 26-year-old has still popped up with eight goals for the Villans in the Premier League - only Ollie Watkins (13) has found the net more often than him.

The Dutch international has scored in each of his last two matches, and was Villa's match-winner on Saturday when he curled home the decisive goal in the team's 2-1 victory over Everton.

What do we already know about Villa's transfer plans?

It was reported last month that Villa will look to try to sign two wide forwards in the upcoming transfer window, as they aim to bolster their attacking options.

They have recently been linked with Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, who has provided five assists for Sean Dyche's men this term. El Ghazi is yet to register an assist for the Midlands-based club.

Should Villa look to keep El Ghazi?

If Villa get their way in the transfer market and manage to sign two wide players, this could restrict El Ghazi's playing time even more next year. However, it is still worth keeping him on their books for the moment.

Although the attacker does need to improve his output when it comes to delivering assists, he does have a knack of popping up with vital goals for the team.

This season he has netted winning goals against Wolves, Leeds and Everton, whilst also rescuing a point for Villa against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December.

These contributions show that he is still a useful squad player who has been able to step up in crucial moments - something which he could continue to be next season even if Villa do strengthen their options out wide over the coming months.

