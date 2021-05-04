Crystal Palace's next manager: Eagles handed potential boost in search for next manager

Crystal Palace may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of finding a new manager for next season.

What's the latest news involving Paulo Fonseca?

With Roy Hogson out of contract in the summer, it seems that he could be departing Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

One potential candidate to replace him is Paulo Fonseca, and it has recently been confirmed that he will leave his position at Roma when the season reaches its conclusion.

This means that if Palace were to make a move for him, they would not have to pay any compensation to the Italian club.

Could Fonseca be Crystal Palace's next manager?

It seems that he could be.

Last month, it was reported that Fonseca is on Palace's shortlist to take over from Hodgson, and Italian correspondent Nicolo Schira went a step further last week by claiming that Fonseca's agent has offered his client to the Eagles.

This suggests that Fonseca would be open to moving to the Premier League if Palace do make a move for him.

What is Fonseca's win rate at Roma?

Fonseca took the Roma job ahead of the 2019/20 season. In his first season in charge, he led the club to a fifth place finish, but they missed out on Champions League qualification and ended up eight points behind bitter rivals Lazio.

This season looked more promising, with Roma establishing themselves inside the top four throughout most of the campaign, whilst the side were also putting together an impressive Europa League run.

However, their league form has fallen away badly in recent weeks, as the team have lost three of their last four matches to drop to seventh place. They also look set to be dumped out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage after losing the first leg against Manchester United 6-2 last week.

Across his two campaigns at the helm, Fonseca's Roma have won 50 of their 96 games, giving him a win percentage of 52%.

Who else is in the frame to replace Roy Hodgson?

It seems that Palace chairman Steve Parish has a certain type of manager in mind to replace Hodgson. he appears to want a young, hungry manager to step into the dugout.

The Eagles have been linked with Frank Lampard, Patrick Vieira and Valerien Ismael over the past month, indicating that it is far from a foregone conclusion that Fonseca will move to Palace now that he is a free agent.

