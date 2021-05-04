Rangers transfer news: Glen Kamara deal being worked on amid Arsenal interest

Rangers are working to tie Glen Kamara down to a new contract this summer and value the player at over £10m amid transfer interest from Arsenal, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Glen Kamara?

Last month, GIVEMESPORT revealed former club Arsenal were eyeing up a move for the Finnish international following the midfielder's impressive form after his move from Dundee in January 2019.

Now, Football Insider have backed that up and they reveal that a recruitment source has indicated the Premier League giants are willing to offer the 25-year-old a lengthy five-year deal to return to the English capital this summer.

What are Kamara's contract details?

As it stands, Kamara - who has proven to be a key figure amid Steven Gerrard's success this season - will soon enter the final two years of his contract this summer.

Indeed, his current agreement runs until the summer of 2023 though he did recently reveal that talks had started over a potential extension to that. GIVEMESPORT also understand that his representatives are keen to see him sign a deal more reflective of his important status in this title-winning team.

How well has Kamara played this season?

A hugely important part of Gerrard's team, Kamara has started 26 of the Scottish champions' 36 league games so far, as well as in every minute of every game during their Europa League campaign.

Largely operating in a defensive midfield berth, he boasts an impressive passing accuracy of 90.5% in league competition (via WhoScored) which is the highest of any outfield player to have started a game for the club. Considering only four players make more passes than him on average per game, that does speak to a player capable of recycling possession effectively.

How much would Kamara cost to sign?

The report suggests Rangers value the player at over £10m in what would be significant profit on the £50k they paid for him just over two years ago now.

Speaking on Sky Sports in January, transfer expert Michael Bridge hailed the signing as one the best of Ross Wilson's tenure at Ibrox, as well as in the Scottish Premiership's recent history.

"All this reminds me of their pre-contract deal for Glen Kamara," he said (via The Daily Record) as Rangers were looking to bring deals for Jack Simpson and Scott Wright forward, as they eventually did.

"They brought that deal forward for £50K from Dundee and that's turned into one of the best transfers in recent years in the Scottish Premiership."

