After achieving promotion to the Premier League last year, West Bromwich Albion would have been hoping to push on under the guidance of former manager Slaven Bilic this season.

However, the club's inability to adapt to life in the top-flight eventually culminated in the Baggies replacing the Croatian with Sam Allardyce who has been unable to turn things around at the Hawthorns.

Whilst summer signings Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson have both struggled for consistency in the Premier League, the same cannot be said for Matheus Pereira who has been one of the only shining lights in what otherwise has been a campaign to forget for West Brom.

Having provided 14 direct goal contributions in 30 league appearances, it will be intriguing to see whether the Brazilian opts to stay at the Baggies next season as he is clearly capable of competing at the highest level.

With West Brom heading towards relegation, it may turn out to be a busy summer of transfer activity for the club as they look to bounce back in the second-tier.

Ahead of the upcoming window, we have decided to create a quiz based around 15 of the Baggies' current stars in which you will have to match up the individual with the club that they were signed from.

Can you prove that you are the ultimate West Brom fan by getting every question correct?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Baggies supporters!

1 of 15 Which club did West Brom sign Mbaye Diagne on loan from? Fenerbahce Galatasaray Feyenoord Ajax

