Liverpool transfer rumours: Barcelona star offered to Premier League side

Liverpool have been offered Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti for just £6m, according to Anfield Central.

What’s the latest news involving Samuel Umtiti?

The World Cup winner has reportedly been offered to Liverpool and a host of other European clubs including both Manchester sides, Juventus, Lyon and Lille, at a cut-price fee of £6m.

Despite an array of defensive injuries this season, the Reds have decided not to try and sign the 27-year-old Frenchman with other targets in mind ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ironically, Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards considered signing Umtiti in January as the club's defensive crisis saw them bring in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, but the 6 foot defender was reluctant to leave the Spanish giants.

Why have Liverpool decided against signing Umtiti?

Based on reports from Anfield Central, the impending arrival of Ibrahima Konate for a fee in the region of £40m is the main reason why the club opted against signing Umtiti despite their prior interest.

The defender currently earns £208,000 per week at Barcelona which would make him the highest paid player in the Liverpool squad.

It is still unclear whether Kabak will sign on a permanent basis for the reported £18m price-tag this summer, however the 21-year-old may be the preferred option to Umtiti with both age and fitness on his side.

Why is Konate a better option than Umtiti?

Despite both potential targets having a blotted injury history, the RB Leipzig defender has time on his side to overcome any fitness frailties at the age of 21, however Umtiti is heading towards the latter stages of his career at 27 years old.

The Barcelona defender has played just six times this season and has achieved a WhoScored rating of 6.56 in La Liga. In contrast Konate has begun to find his feet since returning from injury and featured in four of the last five games for Leipzig.

What other positions do Liverpool need to strengthen this summer?

It has been widely reported that Gini Wijnaldum will be leaving the club this summer with interested clubs including Barcelona and Inter Milan. Wijnaldum has been a key component in Liverpool’s side since Jurgen Klopp signed him from Newcastle and his absence will leave a void that needs to be filled.

Despite the defensive concerns this season, going forward has proved an equally worrying part of a faltering Liverpool system with only Mohamed Salah able to offer consistency in the infamous front three with 20 Premier League goals to his name.

Diogo Jota has also come into the side and impressed with eight Premier League goals so far in his debut campaign.

The dismal form in front of goal from both Mane and Firmino should be enough to prompt the club into delving into the market for another striking option.

The likes of Erling Haaland will surely be out of reach for a side that looks unlikely to finish in the Champions League spots. However, reports from the Athletic have suggested that the Reds are in the market for a forward this summer.

News Now - Sport News