Tottenham transfer news: £12m Gareth Bale could be offered to new manager

A report in The Daily Mail has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is set to offer the club's new manager the chance of keeping Gareth Bale for another season at least.

What is the latest news involving Gareth Bale?

They claim that there is a 'growing sense' at Spurs that keeping Bale for another season would be worth the apparent £12m outlay given how expensive it would be to draft in a replacement of sufficient quality this summer.

Still, the club do need Bale's agreement on that although the chances of him returning to Real Madrid and making an impact in their first-team look remote at best, considering his lack of involvement prior to his exit in September 2020.

Indeed, whoever does ultimately replace Jose Mourinho as the club's boss could at least be offered the chance to work with the Welshman, one of the elite players in European football in recent memory.

What are Gareth Bale's wages?

Upon signing his most recent contract with Madrid back in 2016, The Daily Mirror revealed that Bale was being paid in the region of £600k-per-week, though the Mail report reveals that Spurs are only contributing to £240k of that.

How many goals has Bale scored this season?

While the 31-year-old did endure a relatively difficult period under Mourinho - during which the Portuguese criticised him for a social media post lauding a 'good training session' in February - Bale has been in good form of late.

His hat-trick against Sheffield United on Sunday took his tally to 14 goals in 30 games across all competitions this season. Having scored only once in the Premier League prior to the turn of the year, Bale has bagged eight goals in his last eight games.

Impressively, he also ranks within the club's top four players for key passes, dribbles and shots per game too (via WhoSored) so would appear to be making a positive impact overall.

Would he be worth signing again?

Based on current form, you'd have to say yes,

Though clearly a different player to the one who left Spurs in 2013, Bale has proven he can still score goals at an elite level and, for £12m, the idea of getting a better player for that sort of price is surely rather unlikely.

With money reportedly tight as it is, trying to get another year out of him at least would make sense.

What has Ryan Mason said about Bale?

With Bale having hit form under interim boss and former teammate Ryan Mason, the 29-year-old has been full of praise for his forward.

"I thought he was outstanding," he said via football.london following Sunday's win.

"His goals were world class.

"No one should have doubted that ability he has in the final third because he's proved over a number of years that he's one of the best in those moments."

