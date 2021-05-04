Man Utd transfer news: Jadon Sancho talks expected

Manchester United have made Jadon Sancho their prime target once again this summer and will make a move as long as he fits within their budget, according to EuroSport.

What is the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

They claim United intend to push forward with a move for the England international, having been strongly linked with him last summer.

A figure of around £85m is reportedly closer to the sort of fee United would have been prepared to pay last summer and, while it may be too high this time around, they are expected to open discussions again.

How long does Sancho have left on his contract?

As it stands, the 21-year-old will enter the final two years of his contract this summer on a deal that is reportedly (via BBC Sport) worth in the region of £190k-per-week.

Speaking to German outlet ARD recently, Dortmund's sporting director did confirm that he could leave the club for the right price this summer.

“We already had a gentlemen’s agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions,” he said (via The Athletic).

How many goals has Sancho scored this season?

Though it's been a difficult season for Dortmund as a whole with Sancho struggling at times, his attacking numbers are still impressive.

Indeed, while not quite as prolific as last season during which Sancho scored 17 times and registered a further 16 assists, the winger has still bagged six goals and set-up his teammates on nice occasions in the Bundesliga.

Averaging 2.7 key passes per game (via WhoScored) only Bruno Fernandes at United can match him on that front with the Portuguese contributing the same number. Outside of Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, no United player has scored more than Sancho this season in what has been a poor season for the former Manchester City youngster.

Is Sancho worth big money this summer?

Given his exploits last year, as well as his age, a deal for Sancho would appear to be worth it. After all, he's largely matching what most United players are doing in an attacking sense this season amid his struggles, so the idea of him getting back to the level he showed last time out would be hugely exciting.

Still only 21, perhaps he could help Ole Gunnar Solskjær introduce more goals into the team. Outside of Fernandes and Rashford, no one has hit double figures this season, so clearly they could do with some help.

