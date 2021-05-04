Paris Saint-Germain went into their Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City with a mountain to climb.

Mauricio Pochettino's side lost 2-1 in France and, to make matters even worse, star man Kylian Mbappe was only fit enough to take a place on the bench.

PSG would then fall behind after just 11 minutes through Riyad Mahrez.

A quite ridiculous ball from Ederson ended with the Algerian firing past Keylor Navas.

PSG had some good opportunities to restore parity on the evening in the second half but some brilliant defending, most notably from Ruben Dias, kept them at bay.

And they were made to pay when Mahrez scored his second of the evening to effectively end the tie.

PSG then lost their heads and Angel Di Maria was sent off in ridiculous circumstances.

The Argentinian stamped on Fernandinho's foot when he went to retrieve the ball. He was given a straight red card.

Absolutely ridiculous. What was he thinking?!

The game turned a bit nasty after Di Maria's red card.

Marco Verratti was booked for a late challenge on Phil Foden. Kevin De Bruyne joined him in the book shortly after.

Pascal Kimpembe was then shown a yellow card for a horrendous challenge on Gabriel Jesus and Danilo was also cautioned.

There were no further goals as Manchester City confirmed their place in the Champions League final.

They will play either Chelsea or Real Madrid at the end of the month in Istanbul. Those two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

