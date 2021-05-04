Man City vs PSG: Jim Beglin apologises for saying Angel Di Maria showed 'latino temperament'

Manchester City are through to their first ever Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola's side followed up their 2-1 victory in Paris with a brilliant 2-0 win at the Etihad.

A Riyad Mahrez brace gave City a 4-1 aggregate victory as they go through to face either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the final.

But PSG went down fighting. Quite literally.

In the first leg, a shocking tackle of Idrissa Gueye when the French side went 2-1 down saw him pick up a red card.

And there was similar scenes in the second leg as Mauricio Pochettino's side realised the tie was beyond them.

This time, it was former Manchester United player Angel Di Maria.

He was shown a red card for a stamp on Fernandinho as tensions boiled over.

However, CBS commentator Jim Beglin had to apologise for calling Di Maria's actions 'Latino temperament.'

Many fans called Beglin out and he soon issued an apology, saying: "When Di Maria was sent off, I described it by using the word Latino. For anybody that’s taken offence, I do apologize – sincerely apologize."

City were boosted by news that PSG star Kylian Mbape would start the match on the bench on Tuesday night. The truth was, the wonderkid was just there for show and clearly wasn't fit as he didn't warm up throughout the match or at half time. It was a shame not to see him on the pitch.

But Ruben Dias probably wouldn't have allowed the striker any space even if he was on the bench. The Portuguese was magnificent for the 90 minutes, putting his body on the line on numerous occasions.

City will now fancy their chances of winning their first ever Champions League final whether it's against Real Madrid or Chelsea, who play their second leg on Wednesday.

News Now - Sport News