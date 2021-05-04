Arsenal takeover: When Daniel Ek will make first bid to Stan Kroenke & KSE

According to Sky Sports, Spotify owner Daniel Ek is expected to submit a takeover bid for Arsenal before the end of the week.

What's the latest news on Arsenal's ownership situation?

Arsenal supporters staged a protest against the owners prior to the Premier League game against Everton, where they made clear their displeasure at numerous problems within the club including their association with the European Super League.

Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek has recently emerged as an interested party in purchasing the club and has the backing of several Arsenal legends including the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Viera and Dennis Bergkamp.

When could we see a change of ownership at Arsenal?

According to Sky Sports, the Spotify owner is expected to make a bid of £1.8b before the end of the week.

However, speaking to Sky Sports on Monday Night Football, Henry stressed that Arsenal fans could have to wait a considerable time before the takeover is possible.

"I think it is going to be long and not easy - if it does ever happen. One thing that I want to reiterate is that Daniel [Ek] will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell," said Henry.

What could Arsenal's new owners look like?

According to Henry, Daniel Ek is an Arsenal fan and his priority would be to re-establish the club's identity. The Gunners icon also discussed Ek's plans to potentially use a "golden-share" scheme to give fans the power to reject board decisions.

As well as proposing greater fan power, Henry said that Ek would be keen to reintroduce people who understand the traditions of the club onto the board.

The influence of getting Gunners legends behind the scheme will enable the backing of Arsenal fans who, on the back the protest last week, are evidently fed up with the current ownership.

How long have KSE been involved in Arsenal?

In 2007 Stan Kroenke acquired significant shares in the club alongside the likes of Alisher Usmanov. Two years later he had grown his shares at Arsenal and agreed not to purchase more than 29.9% of the club before September 2009.

After that date KSE continued to accumulate shares and nine years down the line in August 2018, Kroenke offered £550m to secure Usmanov's stake in the north London outfit.

At that point, KSE became the majority shareholder at Arsenal.

