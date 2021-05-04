Tottenham's next manager: Steve Hitchen set to make recommendation to Daniel Levy

Brighton manager Graham Potter is set to be recommended to Daniel Levy as a potential candidate for the Tottenham manager's position, according to the Daily Mail.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

Over two weeks after sacking Jose Mourinho, Spurs seem to still be struggling to find a replacement.

A recent report stated that they were considering Rafael Benitez, Ralf Rangnick or Massimiliano Allegri as possible options for the dugout. This would suggest that Levy wants an experienced head to take over at the helm.

However, it has now been claimed that the club's technical performance director Steve Hitchen has identified Potter as a suitable candidate for the role.

Spurs walked away because they CANNOT AFFORD ten Hag - hear more on The Football Terrace...

Has Potter done a good job at Brighton?

It would be fair to say that he has.

Having been handed his first Premier League job by the club in 2019, Potter has had to work with a restricted budget to keep Brighton in the top-flight.

In his first season on the South Coast, he managed this relatively comfortably, leading Brighton to 15th place as they finished seven points above the relegation zone.

This term has been a nervy affair at times, but following Brighton's 2-0 win over Leeds on Saturday, the team now have a 10-point gap to the bottom three, and are on the brink of securing their status in the Premier League for another year.

Would Potter fit in at Spurs?

Tottenham are reportedly looking for a forward-thinking, possession-based coach. Judging off this criteria, Potter fits the bill.

Despite their lowly league position, Brighton are known for taking the game to their opponents, and could have fared far better this year if they were able to finish their chances. According to their xG (expected goals), they should have scored 51.2 goals in 2020/21. They have only scored 35 goals, but it's worth thinking about how much Potter could get out of a team if he had Harry Kane to call upon.

The 45-year-old seems to have got the balance right this season as well. He is far from a gung-ho manager, as Brighton have conceded only 39 league goals - the lowest in the bottom half and only one more goal than Spurs have shipped. This suggests that he could get Tottenham playing on the front foot, whilst also improving their defence if he were handed the job.

1 of 15 Who is this former Spurs man? Marcus Edwards Iago Falque Adel Taarabt Wayne Routledge

Should Levy choose experience or youth?

Levy has a very tough decision to make in the coming weeks. Looking back on Tottenham's recent managers, arguably their two most successful were at opposite ends of their careers - Harry Redknapp and Mauricio Pochettino.

Redknapp guided Spurs back into the top four, while Pochettino then took the club a step further and led them to a Champions League final just two years ago. This does not particularly help Levy, as it shows that experience and youth can both work equally well.

It would be understandable if he went for an experienced option such as Benitez or Allegri as they have proven their credentials in the past.

Yet Potter is used to working with a limited budget - something which Spurs are expected to have this summer - and has been able to get Brighton playing an attractive style of football.

These factors suggest that he should be seriously considered for the role as Tottenham's managerial search goes on.

News Now - Sport News