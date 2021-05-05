For the first time in their history, Manchester City are in the Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola’s side dismantled Paris Saint-Germain over two legs, running out 4-1 winners.

On Tuesday, they took their 2-1 lead from the first leg and two Riyad Mahrez goals sealed a relatively comfortable passage into the final later this month.

City will now face either Real Madrid or Chelsea at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

And, after an entire season of not being able to witness this incredible City side, some City supporters may be lucky enough to watch them in their first Champions League final.

While it’s not quite sure how many fans will be allowed to be inside the stadium come May 29th, City moved quickly to update their supporters after reaching the showpiece event.

"In preparation for the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul on Saturday 29th May, the Club will now enter discussions with UEFA and other stakeholders regarding ticketing and travel arrangements," a statement said.

"Whilst details relating to international leisure travel have not been confirmed by the UK Government at this time, we expect that guidance will be published in Step 3 of the roadmap, which is due to come into effect on 17th May.

"We will provide further information to supporters as soon as we are able to do so."

Whether or not they will be allowed into Turkey, City fans were just delighted that their team will be facing Real Madrid or Chelsea in a few weeks’ time.

They gathered outside the Etihad before the match to welcome the team bus and, following the victory, were gathered outside the stadium to celebrate.

However, their celebrations didn’t exactly wow rival fans.

In one clip shared by Sky Sports presenter Fraser Dainton, a handful of jubilant supporters can be seen chanting the ‘Kolo/Yaya Toure song’ - two former players.

It’s not exactly scenes you’d expect to see from a fanbase who have just beaten PSG in the Champions League semi-final and rival fans didn’t hesitate to mock them for it.

Check out the reaction on social media:

Following the victory, Guardiola tried to explain how fine margins can decide the winner of the Champions League each season and his side have finally got that slice of luck to reach the final.

"Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years. Every day these guys have been consistent and this is remarkable," he told BT Sport.

"We scored a goal through the hips in the first game, and today Marquinhos hit the bar in the first half - you can be out for little details.

"United won a title because of John Terry's slip and in the last minute against Bayern Munich and Real won a title against Atletico in the 93rd minute.

"It's a competition that is so difficult and something in the stars is involved in that."

News Now - Sport News