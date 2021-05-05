Paris Saint-Germain have crashed out of the Champions League after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Manchester City.

After losing 2-1 in the first leg, PSG had to be at their very best to have any chance of getting to the final.

But they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Ryad Mahrez scored either side of half-time to dump PSG out of the competition.

Players of the French side lost their heads in the final 25 minutes.

Angel Di Maria was sent off for a ridiculous challenge on Fernandinho, while Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira and Presnel Kimpembe were all shown a yellow card.

PSG protested to the referee a lot in the final 30 minutes but, if comments from PSG's players are anything to go by, he wasn't have any of their actions.

Ander Herrera has complained that Bjorn Kuipers told Paredes to f*** off during the game.

"The referee said 'f*** off' to Leandro Paredes, if we say that, we are out for four games," Herrera complained to RMC Sport, per Goal.

Verratti echoed these claims.

"He also told me 'f*** you' a few times," the Italy international added to RMC Sport.

"If I say 'f*** you', I am out for 10 games. Of course I talk a lot with the referee, but I never say 'f*** you.'"

Herrera also thought that City were the better team for the majority of the game against City.

“I think we were the best team for 70 minutes. We tried everything, when we attacked, we caused them problems," Herrera added.

"We can leave here with our heads held high. We're sad but it's not easy to be a finalist and to be in the top four teams this season.

“We must not change what we did today. We played well, attacked well, but it is true that there are things that need to be improved."

