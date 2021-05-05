Sheffield Wednesday news: Update emerges regarding Jordan Rhodes' Owls future

With Sheffield Wednesday's Championship future currently hanging in the balance, it will be intriguing to see how their approach for the upcoming transfer window changes depending on what division they find themselves in.

Whilst another season in the second-tier could allow them to offer some of their out-of-contract players fresh deals, relegation to League One may result in manager Darren Moore deciding to make major changes to his squad in order to prepare for life in this new division.

One of the individuals who is facing an uncertain future at Hillsborough is Jordan Rhodes who could become a free-agent this summer if Wednesday opt not to offer him fresh terms.

Linked with a move to Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City last month, an update has since emerged regarding a possible destination for the forward.

According to Yorkshire Live, the forward is reportedly expected to re-join the Terriers after his contract with the Owls expires.

Rhodes previously experienced a fruitful spell at the John Smith's Stadium in which he netted 86 goals for the club over a four-year period.

Since joining Wednesday on a permanent deal in 2017 from Middlesbrough, the 31-year-old has failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship.

Despite featuring on 37 occasions in all competitions for the Owls this season, Rhodes has only managed to score seven goals.

Having failed to find the back of the net in each of his last six appearances, the forward may be forced to watch on from the substitutes bench this weekend in what is expected to be an enthralling clash between Derby County and Wednesday at Pride Park.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Rhodes has proven in the past that he is more than capable of thriving at Championship level having scored 115 goals in this division during his career, it could be argued that his best days are now behind him.

The forward's inconsistency during the current campaign has resulted in him averaging an underwhelming WhoScored rating of 6.43 in the second-tier.

With Josh Windass and Callum Paterson both providing more of an attacking threat than Rhodes in recent months, Wednesday may not miss the forward if he does decide to join Huddersfield.

The former Middlesbrough man's exit could be beneficial for both parties as Rhodes will be given the opportunity to make a fresh start at Huddersfield whilst Wednesday could use the money freed up from their wage bill to sign a forward who Moore could mould into a classy operator.

