Jose Mourinho is back in management.

Just 15 days after being sacked by Tottenham, Mourinho has been given the job as Roma's new manager.

Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.

“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision,” Mourinho told Roma's official website.

“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

“In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!”

According to BeIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri, Mourinho has taken a pay cut to join Roma.

He was earning €16m-per-year at Tottenham. He will be paid €7m-per-year by Roma.

Tottenham will also pay him €9m-per-year for the next two seasons, though, meaning he is set to earn €39m across the next three years.

But how does that compare to the world's best managers?

Palmeri has listed the world's 10 highest-paid managers after Mourinho's appointment.

10. Mauricio Pochettino - €7m-per-year

=8. Hansi Flick - €8m-per-year

=8. Carlo Ancelotti - €8m-per-year

7. Jurgen Klopp - €10.5m-per-year

6. Antonio Conte - €11m-per-year

=4. Zinedine Zidane - €12m-per-year

=4. Fabio Cannavaro - €12m-per-year

3. Jose Mourinho - €13m-per-year

2. Diego Simeone - €15m-per-year

1. Pep Guardiola - €23m-per-year

Mourinho is still among the three highest-paid managers in the world.

Way out in front is Guardiola, who earns every penny for the success he is bringing to Manchester City.

Cannavaro is the only manager in the top 10 who doesn't ply his trade in Europe.

The Italian is currently in charge at Chinese outfit, Guangzhou.

Inter are paying Conte a lot of money. He's justified why he is earning so much as he's guided the Italian giants to their first Scudetto since 2010.

Klopp makes the top 10, just ahead of Everton's Ancelotti.

Big names that don't make the list include Man United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Barcelona's Ronald Koeman.

