In their new slot on Tuesday nights, WWE Superstars from NXT continued to steal the show again this week.

The return of Finn Balor was hyped ahead of the show, while the Women's Tag Team Championship match headlined inside the Capitol Wrestling Center.

So let's get straight to it. Check out the full results from NXT below.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott def. Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

With a heated issue that has escalated before the NXT Universe's eyes week by week, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Leon Ruff upped the ante with fitting brutality, battling throughout the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Ruff dug deep into his bag of tricks with an avalanche crucifix bomb and a poison rana off the apron to the outside and even bashed "Swerve" with a toolbox. But Scott received assistance from former NFL defensive lineman and WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis, who caught Ruff off the staging hour before he dropped him in savage fashion.

By then, a "Swerve" victory was academic following the JML Driver, and he left with an entourage that featured Francis, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Briana Brandy.

Cameron Grimes def. Asher Hale

The Technical Savage withstood an upstart effort from Asher Hale, taking care of business with the Cave-In.

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher def. Grizzled Young Veterans

This tag team contest was as hard-hitting as expected, though no hit was harder than Timothy Thatcher walloping Zack Gibson upside the head with Wade Barrett's stray shoe.

"The Professor of Pain" followed with the fujiwara armbar, forcing Gibson to tap out.

Karrion Kross brawled with Finn Bálor, Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne; Kross was later ambushed by Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory.

Kyle O'Reilly fearlessly confronted NXT Champion Karrion Kross, but they were soon joined by Pete Dunne and former NXT Champion Finn Bálor, who all jockeyed for a potential opportunity to face Kross.

The situation quickly broke down into an all-out brawl that ended with Kross standing tall before he was attacked by Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory, who left him laid out a week before Kross faces Theory.

Sarray def. Zayda Ramier

The Warrior of the Sun again wowed the NXT Universe in her second bout on the black-and-gold brand, devastating Zayda Ramier with a brutal closing sequence: a spinning heel kick, German suplex and an Exploder suplex for the win.

LA Knight def. Jake Atlas

Though he made his way to the ring with yet another boastful rant, LA Knight again backed up his talk, putting away Jake Atlas after hitting him with the BFT.

Santos Escobar accepted Kushida's challenge

With Kushida still fuming from Legado del Fantasma's vicious attack last week, NXT's resident Time Splitter offered to put his NXT Cruiserweight Title on the line next week, and Santos Escobar gladly accepted in hopes of regaining his championship.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza also staked their claim to a potential NXT Tag Team Title opportunity against MSK.

The Way def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon in a Street Fight to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

All four women sacrificed their bodies in hopes of walking out with the gold, and Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell raised the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles high as new champions.

Chairs, trash cans, a coffee mug and even a fire extinguisher were all used, but Shotzi Blackheart took the action to new heights — literally. The daredevil Superstar scaled the ringside scaffolding to deliver a jaw-dropping splash to Hartwell through the announce table.

Hartwell & LeRae got the better of the chaos later, however, as Hartwell drove Ember Moon through a table with an elbow drop, while LeRae smashed Blackheart with a Wicked Stepsister on a steel chair to earn the breakthrough victory.

