Jose Mourinho: Roma appointment is "good news for Spurs"

Jose Mourinho has been unveiled as AS Roma manager in what could be a beneficial move for Tottenham, according to journalist Dan Kilpatrick.

What's the latest news involving Jose Mourinho?

Roma have confirmed that Mourinho will be taking over as manager for the 2021/22 season, just weeks after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise as the 'special one' had only recently been relieved of his duties and has also taken up a punditry role at talkSPORT.

The former Tottenham manager will replace Paulo Fonseca who will end his two-year stay at Roma at the end of the season.

What has Dan Kilpatrick said about it?

Evening Standard journalist Kilpatrick suggested that Mourinho's summer move to manage Roma could be financially beneficial to Spurs, who sacked the Portuguese less than a week before their Carabao Cup final where they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.

He tweeted, "Jose wasting no time getting back to work. And potentially good news for Spurs in terms of a payoff."

How does Mourinho's new job help Spurs?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy offered Mourinho a financial package before he was sacked, however due to the manager declining this offer, Spurs were obliged to continue to pay him and his staff until they secured new jobs.

The fee Mourinho and his staff rejected was an £8m severance package which was a combined offer to both manager and coaching team.

The news of the 58-year-old's new job will be music to the ears of Levy, who will be able to save some extra cash ahead of the summer transfer window.

Who could replace Mourinho as Spurs' next manager?

Despite Ryan Mason taking over the club as caretaker manager, it seems unlikely that Spurs and Levy would place their trust in such an inexperienced coach long-term.

Reports from the Daily Mail have stated that Levy is keen to pursue an experienced manager after being rejected by Erik ten Hag and Julian Nagelsmann. Ralf Rangnick and former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez are being considered for the position, as well as Max Allegri.

Despite the more youthful figures of both Graham Potter and Eddie Howe being mentioned, their lack of experience at top clubs could hinder them.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers had also been a potential candidate for the vacancy, but the former Liverpool manager indicated that he was keen to remain at Leicester who look likely to achieve Champions League football for the 2021/22 season.

