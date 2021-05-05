Forza Horizon 5: Location Leaked By Insiders

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most highly anticipated releases for Xbox players in the forthcoming months and more information has been leaked about where this edition will be set.

The last game, which was released in 2018, was set in the UK and with each new copy brings a new location. The first Horizon game was based in Colorado in the United States, the second was a combination of Southern France and Northern Italy and the third being in Australia.

There has been plenty of speculation as to where the new game will be set, with some fans believing it would be Japan as screenshots appeared online of an apparent Forza map based just outside of the city of Yokohama.

Last November, it was mentioned that Forza Horizon 5 would release in 2021, breaking Microsoft’s typical cycle of releasing a Motorsport game in between.

This would suggest that have been working on the latest Horizon game for some time, with the driving franchise set to make its debut on Xbox Series X/S.

Location Leaked

While it hasn’t been officially announced by the developers regarding the game’s location, Window Central’s Jez Dorden posted a tweet on 24th April stating that he wanted to visit Mexico someday, followed by a car emoji.

This was then followed up with a quote from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb who stated that he was taking Spanish lessons, adding “the car goes vroom” in the native language.

Of course, this is not conclusive proof at this stage that Forza Horizon 5 will take place in Mexico but Grubb spoke to the Iron Lords Podcast regarding the comments that were made on Twitter and had the following to say.

“Let’s start with Forza and the Mexican flag, I wonder what that means,” Grubb joked.

“The rumour was always Japan, right? I got some fake screenshots a long time ago that I never shared, that were in Japan, and I was like, ‘that’s not real’. It turned out that wasn’t real.

“But I wasn’t looking into it too hard, because I’m like, ‘we’ll find out when we find out”, and then Jez is like ‘I’m going to Mexico with my car’, and immediately a couple of sources are like ‘oh, I wonder why Jez is saying that’, and I’m like ‘ohhh, okay, alright’.

“So yeah, it’s in Mexico.”

We will update this article when more information is available to us in due course.

