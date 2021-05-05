Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT will go down long in the memory for several Superstars. None more so than The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The pair captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles from Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a brutal Street Fight.

Both teams have been feuding for the past few months, more so since Moon and Blackheart won the belts on the March 10 episode of NXT.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have already taken to Twitter to congratulate LeRae and Hartwell. The King of Kings posted the following caption with an image of him and The Way holding the gold:

“Broken tables, snapped ladders, fire extinguishers, one HELL OF A STREET FIGHT and NEW #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Champions!!! @indi_hartwell @CandiceLeRae #Congrats #ThePoint #WeAreNXT @WWENXT,” he wrote.

Michaels on the other hand quote tweeted a post by WWE. The Heartbreak Kid said the following:

“Well both of those teams put on a FIGHT! Congratulations to the #NEW #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team champions!!!"

The match is a must see for fans, with it concluding when Candice hit her signature Wicked Stepsister to Shotzi, driving her face into a steel chair.

However, the action beforehand was fast-paced and included several big spots, such as a double dropkick to Indi from Team TCB, LeRae spraying her opponents with a fire extinguisher, Blackheart hitting a senton to Candice through a ladder, as well as much more!

Check out the action below:

After that contest there's sure to be another between these two teams. For now The Way can celebrate their victory and boast they hold three of NXT's titles between them.

There is no news yet as to whether Moon and Blackheart will receive a rematch for the belts, but it can't be forgotten that the Black and Gold Brand have several women's tag teams waiting for their opportunity for the gold.

News Now - Sport News